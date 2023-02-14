Thugs attack supporters of CBN’s new Naira policy in Abuja

.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Supporters of the new Naira policy of the federal government who were embarking on a peaceful street protest in Abuja, on Tuesday, came under heavy attack by thugs and street urchins suspected to be hired by people opposed to the policy.

The attack came shortly after a group, Civil Society Organizations Central Coordinating Council which is the apex organ of all civil society organizations in the country briefed the press.

Members of the group had after the briefing, set out to march to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice before they were attacked.

Their attackers were wielding machetes, sticks, iron rods, charms and other dangerous weapons.

The attack left many members of civil society injured.

One of the peaceful protesters who identified himself as Audu Emmanuel, said “they (attackers) just came out from nowhere and attacked our peaceful march.”

“They were hitting everyone in sight, snatching phones, bags and everything they could lay their filthy hands on especially from the women,” he added

He continued “We believe those who were watching the press conference live had mobilized these thugs.

” They may have been heading for the venue but met us on the march and attacked us. This should not be allowed in a city like Abuja. We had earlier accused some governors of mobilizing violence and they have proved our intelligence right.

“The security agencies must rise to the occasion and stop them before it is too late.”