Audio leak: A misrepresentation of identity — Olowa Igbara-Oke 

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, in Ondo State, Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede, yesterday, refuted claims that he was responsible for an alleged audio recording of him threatening Lagos residents to vote a particular party in the upcoming election.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ayodeji Owolabi, the monarch said the defamatory news was unprofessional and urged the purveyors to desist from stories that could cause crisis in the country.

Asking the authors to retract the publication and apologise for the embarrassment it caused him and citizens of his kingdom, he said he had never been invited by the Lagos Police as the report claimed.

A viral audio clip had surfaced, weekend, where two men threatened some residents and traders to vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the general elections, or risk eviction from the Eti-Osa community.

In the 11 minutes and 34 seconds audio, a yet-to-be-identified man and one other, at a meeting with traders and residents of Gbara, in Eti-Osa, asked the people for their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs.

The man wanted to know how many people at the meeting had their PVCs, but only about 20 answered in the affirmative.

The man said: “I’m sure, If we take the number of people here, we will not be less than 60, but we have 20 people that have PVCs. What is happening to the rest?

“Because we are ready to fight. Yes, I am not hiding it. I have to be blunt. I have narrated everything to you. In the continent, we have Africa; out of that we have West Africa. In West Africa, we find Nigeria. In Nigeria, there is Lagos. In Lagos, there is Eti-Osa; within Eti-Osa, we have the Gbara community and, by the grace of God, in Gbara, today, we can take our decision.

“If you have any other party in mind, as a Nigerian, I’m not holding you, make sure that you are far away from here.”

Police probe audio

message

Following the viral audio clip, the Lagos Police Command has invited the monarch for questioning.

Spokesperson of Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the police were “carrying out a forensic analysis on the audio” to identify those behind it.

“I don’t know if he is a traditional ruler but the person behind that voice is to be invited to the headquarters. Immediately we ascertained who the voice is, he will be invited. By Monday (today) we will be done with the invitation.”