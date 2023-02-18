Those fighting Buhari on naira redesign policy vote-buying to continue —Nwodo

.

By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

The former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, has lambasted the governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, fighting President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on naira redesign policy.

Nwodo, an ex-governor of Enugu State also said that the APC Governors concerned want vote-buying and insecurity to continue in Nigeria.

He also said that it would be difficult to understand why the governors were not at home with a policy that came from their own party.

“If the APC Governors do not understand that the current monitary policy would help to stop banditry and kidnapping as well as rejuvenate our economy, it means they want excess cash to be in circulation so that they can continue with their trademark of vote-buying. It also means that they are happy with kidnapping which is why they are fighting a policy geared towards checking kidnappers.

“All of want free and fair election and that policy should remain intact, ” he said.