‘Those calling for boycott of election in Southeast hate us’

Ballot boxes for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections arrenged Ward A’ Kofar Baru 003 Sakin Yara Polling Unit during the 2019 National Assembly and Presidential Elections in Daura, Katsina State on Saturday

By Chinonso Alozie

An activist, from Owerri North local government area of Imo state, Honourable Paul Amadi, on Tuesday described as an act of hatred those calling on the South Easterners to boycott the 2023 general elections.

Amadi made this statement while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, regarding the moves by some pro-Igbo groups to stop the 2023 general elections in Igboland.

He advised that violence and killings in the name of agitations would not achieve any result rather it was becoming counterproductive.

He started by saying: “Anyone calling on you to stop elections in Igbo land, doesn’t have the interest of Igbos at heart. We are sad at the level of violence being carried out by unknown gunmen in Imo state and around the southeast.

“Violence and bloodthirstiness are not in our DNA. We fought the civil war for survival and in defense of our God-given right to exist. And to see Igbo youths cutting men and women with knives, drinking their blood for false protection, because soon or later, they would be caught by law enforcement agents, is not a way to live.

“I am pleading with these youths to repent and seek God’s forgiveness because in the end, what one sow he would reap. And let blood not be what you sow. You are bringing an endless curse to generations of your lineage.”

“Even Nnamdi Kanu is not happy with how they have turned against our people with violence. And said that their actions have worked against his release from jail as the federal government is afraid his release would cause bigger acts of violence.

“My young friends. Buhari would not be moved to release Nnamdi Kanu by your acts of violence and some presidential candidates would continue in the same frame of mind and perspective. If you youths want to see Kanu released, only Obi can do that, as he indicated his willingness to engage with agitating groups. Trying to stop an election that would elect someone who would ensure Nnamdi Kanu is released, is counterproductive. I urge you my young ones to rethink,” he said.