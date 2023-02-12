They finished me, sister of Imo judge killed by gunmen after court session laments

For the family of the late Imo State Customary Court judge, Nnaemeka Ugboma, who was assassinated on Thursday afternoon, it is still just like a bad dream.

Ugboma, who was Chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta LGA. He was shot dead by gunmen who rode on motorcycles to the court premises. His younger sister, Ms. Chioma Ugboma, a senior journalist with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Lagos, has been inconsolable.

Ms. Ugboma, who reached out to Ikechukwu Amaechi, Editor-in-Chief of TheNiche, via a text message, wrote: “See how they killed my elder brother at his court in Imo State this afternoon. They finished me.”

Sobbing uncontrollably when she was called, Chioma begged that the story should not be published yet so that her aged mother does not get to hear about the gruesome murder of her son through the media.

Chioma, who said the elder brother was her shield and mentor, could not believe that anyone would kill such a harmless man.

A source who was at the scene of the crime said that, unlike earlier reports which claimed the judge was killed while the court was still sitting, the judge had just finished presiding over the day’s session.

The source who pleaded anonymity said: “The court just rose and the judge had come outside, opened his car door and was about getting in to drive out when some people on a motorbike rode in and pulled their guns.

“People milling around the court premises started running, including the judge. That was when one of the assassins saw him and just shouted, “that is him, that is him” and they just shot him in the head and he died instantly. They just shot one bullet. It was the handiwork of a marksman.”

“It was a pure assassination. They came specifically for him and left after accomplishing their evil mission.”

The killing of the judge, who hailed from the Nnebukwu community in Oguta, caused panic in the Ejemekwuru community as natives and residents alike fled their homes.

The judge, a 1991 law graduate, was practising law in Lagos before the Imo State government invited him to come home where he picked up an appointment as a customary court judge.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ugochukwu Allinor, who confirmed the killing, said the branch would inform the public of its actions regarding the incident.