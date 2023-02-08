Theodore Orji, Abia PDP candidates meet ahead of Atiku’s visit

By Steve Oko

South East Coordinator of Atiku -Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Theodore Orji, Wednesday, held a crucial meeting with all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, ahead of the proposed visit by the PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday.

The former Governor and Senator representing Abia Central, according to a source at the meeting held in his Ibeku palatial country -home, said the meeting was to strategise on how to deliver the state to Atiku during the February 25 presidential poll.

According to the source, the meeting was also aimed at synergising with the candidates to give the PDP presidential flag bearer a rousing welcome during his visits to the Senate on Saturday.

Confirming the development, Senator Orji’s Chief Liaison Officer, Hon. Ifeanyi Umere, said his Principal invited the PDP candidates to encourage them to mobile for Atiku.

He said that the former Governor assured the candidates of his support for them, and charged them to help deliver the former Vice President in their various constituencies.

” Yes, Ochendo ( Sen. Orji) invited all the PDP candidates in Abia to his house today ( Wednesday). After congratulating them on their emergence, he charged them to mobilise for Atiku.

“He also assured them of constant interaction and mobilisation, and promised to facilitate every support they need for Atiku “.

Umere further said that the former Governor reminded his guests that “Abia is a strong support base for PDP and that they cannot afford not to deliver the party and its presidential candidate in the forthcoming polls.”

According to him, former Chief of Staff to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Professor A. C. B Agbazuere, who spoke for others, assured the former Governor that all PDP candidates would be delivered in the state.

He said that they expressed optimism that PDP would hold on to power in the state “having performed creditably”.