The rise and rise of Nigerian rapper, Yaga

Ehirim Success Chimdindu, otherwise known as “Yaga”, is a fast rising singer/rapper, songwriter who hail from Uli, a local town in Anambra State, Nigeria.

From the time he made his first foray into the music industry in late 2022 with the release of hit song “Bakery”, featuring Quincy, another sensational rapper, Yaga has gone on to establish himself as one of the brightest talents emerging from the Eastern region of Nigeria.

After receiving a degree in computer Computer science at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, COOU, formerly known as Anambra State University, the singer knew already he was passionate about developing his career as a hip-hop /Afrobeat artiste.

The artist described his style of music as a blend of Afro and contemporary rap. His perception about music is that it should be soothing, entertaining and comfortable for all that even the deaf should be able to move their body and enjoy.

In a bid to spread his reach and secure a spot in the music industry, Yaga has recorded songs with few known artists including SunshineGzuz, Chucky P, and late Igbo rapper Tidinz who died of drug related complications in 2021.

With his recent song Bakery, still greasing club speakers with magic and trending across streaming platforms, Yaga has already made plans to release another hit track for summer 2023.

Yaga is largely influenced by late 2pac, 50 cents, Phyno, Kanye west, The Guy, Jay- Z and Vector.

Nigeria, no doubt, is blessed with many great talents across the entertainment industry and it will be impressive to see where Yaga fits in the nearest future.