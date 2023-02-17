The importance of (PVC) to Nigerians

By Adebowale Adedoyin

The Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow voting during elections. The presidential election is around the corner and Nigerians, who are 18 years and above are expected to have their PVCs.

Nigeria is currently facing financial, economic and health challenges, among others. Therefore, everyone is hoping for the right person to be chosen. It’s important to choose the right leader that will save the country and lead it right to a better tomorrow. So citizens, who are eligible to vote are expected to collect their voter’s cards. It is one thing to be old enough to vote and another thing to able to vote. Therefore it is important to note that PVC gives you the right to cast your vote and have a say on who should take over the mantle of leadership.

Also, after collecting their voter’s card, citizens should ensure they vote right. They should not be easily swayed by the word of the mouth, but should be able to vote for those that will lead the country right. We, as Nigerians, should try as much as possible, through research, to know who the right candidate will be. There is no perfect person, but there will surely be a person who has vision to fulfill the mission of Nigeria.

Therefore, the citizens who sell their votes for either money, foodstuffs, or because of their religious beliefs, should try as much as possible not to do so this time around. The troubles, pains and difficulties we go through in Nigeria are many. Therefore, the best way to resolve them or get a solution is to vote for the right leader and make Nigeria work for the next generation.

Every vote counts, they say. Therefore citizens should realise that their votes is their power and strength; that their vote is their right to have a say in the political affairs of the country.

Therefore, the selling of votes or PVCs should be discouraged to have a better, free and developed Nigeria. That they are willing to buy your vote is enough for you to know that your single vote can change everything.

Adedoyin is from Dept of Mass Comm, Faculty of Information Communication Technology, Kwara State University