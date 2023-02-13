The Graph, Aptos, and Big Eyes Coin – Which underdog will take the title in 2023?

February hasn’t been as kind to the crypto world as January was. After a devastating 2022, Bitcoin was finally able to reach $23K and Ethereum $1.6K. Post the changes in rules and regulations with staking and the overall trends in the crypto space, Bitcoin has fallen yet again to $21,871, the lowest since the last week of January. Similarly, Ethereum also hovers around $1,523, down from the highs of January. Will we see the dawn chorus again? Only time will tell.

A few cryptocurrencies however outperformed the giants in February and can become the next success stories. Big Eyes Coin, he Graph, and Aptos all performed positively against the falling crypto markets. In this article today, we shall talk about each cryptocurrency and their performances in comparison to the rest of the market. Without much ado, let’s get started!

Who Can Stop The Ascent of Aptos?

Aptos (APT) is a new layer-1 blockchain platform launched in just the latter half of 2022. Similar to Ethereum, Aptos enables smart contracts and decentralised apps on its platform, with the goal of becoming the king in the space of Web3 and De-Fi. Aptos falls under the ‘Ethereum rival’ category and was born from the failing digital currency of Facebook, now Meta.

APT, the cryptocurrency of the blockchain Aptos, entered 2023 with a low of $3. However, it reached a staggering height of $19.61 in the bullish market of January before falling prey to the sliding market. As we speak, APT is valued at $13.25 with a market capitalization of $2.156 billion. It is currently ranked 30th in the global crypto market and has shown potential in comparison to the giants of cryptocurrency.

May The Graph Be With You

A considerably experienced crypto, The Graph (GRT) made its entry to crypto in 2018. This decentralised blockchain network implements Ethereum’s ecosystem and uses its network and protocol to collect, store, and access data from other blockchains and networks. Similar to Google and its web indexing, The Graph indexes other numerous blockchains. This indexing from other blockchains and networks promotes decentralisation and makes data available and accessible on its platform.

GRT, the currency of The Graph, is currently ranked 40th on the global crypto charts with a value of $0.1531 and market capitalization of $1.345 billion at the time of writing. Over the past 30 days, GRT has gained over 87% in value in comparison to other cryptos, a remarkable progress. Throughout February, GRT has shown a subtle yet constant climb.

Big Eyes Coin – The Cutest Meme Coin in 2023

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin, based on Ethereum’s ecosystem, and offers its cat-loving community promising potential through exciting utilities and valuable use cases by incorporation the functions of De-Fi in its infrastructure. This cat-themed meme coin is currently in its eleventh presale stage and has already surpassed $26 million.

In celebrations of their presale victory, Big Eyes Coin recently welcomed FIVE other cryptocurrencies into their ecosystem. In other words, you can now purchase BIG, the currency of Big Eyes Coin, using Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Binance (BUSD), and Tron (TRX).

