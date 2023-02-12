Tewe gets recognition for contribution to human development

By Etop Ekanem

Transformational Specialist and Global Executive Coach, Olujimi Tewe, has been enlisted as one of the top industry leaders to watch in 2023 based on his antecedents in the human capital development space.

In a statement, Tewe, a Nigerian living in US, said he was privileged to be ranked among the top 10 personalities to watch in 2023 for his considerable impact both directly and indirectly in the lives of people across the globe with results to show.

The transformation coach said in the last two years he has had the privilege of coaching several hundreds of working professionals, entrepreneurs and organizations across Nigeria, US and UK.

Speaking about the human capital development industry in Nigeria, Tewe said, the industry is still a burgeoning one with the capacity to scale, empower youths and create employment especially with support from government and relevant stakeholders.

The international speaker who is also an advocate of global mobility said, the world has become a global village and people must develop relevant skills that allow for them to go global to express their skill.

“I have had to move to the United States, not because I want to ‘Japa’ as we say but to create global expression for my skills through, consulting coaching and teaching,” he added

He explained further that the internet has made it possible for people to acquire knowledge through training, coaching and mentoring beyond brick and mortar and as such no one has an excuse to be left behind in personal development.

Speaking on his recognition, the human performance expert noted: “The recognition came as a surprise though, it was given by a reputable media relations and innovative agency, Smartbrandsmedia, a Nigerian brand known for working with top entrepreneurs, coaches, and other high achievers in and outside Nigeria to amplify their good work across global media platforms.

Speaking on his antecedents, the thought leader, said: “In the last few years, I have helped career professionals, business owners and corporate organizations achieve exponential results using transformational strategies.

“Precisely last year, I hosted the maiden edition of “The Next Voices” and Exponential conference in Nigeria and in the UK with many participants who were impacted,” he added.