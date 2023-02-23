Test of true love in Busola Fawole’s Why we fell

By Japhet Davidson

In this troubled times when people are faced with varied challenges of life, there is always the need to look for a good novel to relax with to forget about the problems. And such readable novel is what young Busola Fawole has provided in her new book titled Why we fell.

In Why we fell, a 92 page book of ten chapters, Fawole narrates the romantic love story of two lovers Martin and Anne, who accidentally met and fell in love and their love life blossomed to the extent of living together expecting to culminate it in marriage, but along the line the romantic love made in heaven could not stand the test of time as it lacked one of the real ingredients of love which is understanding, as a result they fell apart.



A critical look at the title of the book reveals the two sides of life. First, it could be seen as the reason why the two major characters Martin and Anne fell in love and from another angle, it could be interpreted to mean why the two love birds fell apart. Which ever way you look at it, the author who confessed that she enjoys writing on a variety of topics narrates the story in the most intriguing yet confusing of manners, so it is left for the reader to decide.



Who is Martin, how did he come in contact with Anne. What were the things that brought them together and why were they unable to hold the love. These and other issues were some of the answers Fawole unraveled in the novel.

In life, moments and situations from the minor actions of humans present themselves as the rawest form of beauty to Martin. Anne walks into his world and dazzles it, yet it does little to pull Martin from the grasp attached to him for the longest of times.



Martin tells his story in the most intriguing yet confusing of manners, hurting yet healing. Expressing yet halting. Martin was really in love with Anne, but his love for his passion, art cannot be sacrificed on the alter of love. He wanted to marry the two but it did not walk out.



While they were together, he takes pictures of Anne, in her trying times for example during their visit to Anne’s sick father in the hospital, the day Anne broke a plate in the house etc, which he fancies most, but such actions did not go down well with Anne, who saw it as using her to boost his passion.



Most of these actions happened during the course of their living together and they were able to solve it momentarily, but the exhibition by Martin, which was well celebrated was what changed the narrative as Anne, who prepared very well for the exhibition and bought gifts for Martin was shattered on reaching the exhibition hall to find out that some of those pictures Martin took which she protested were displayed and people were looking at her, an action that did not go down well with her. And all explanations by Martin to her fell on deaf ears and right from the hall, things fell apart and as usual the center could not hold and both parties went their separate ways.



Finally, Anne in a bid to pick herself back found love in another guy called Nick but her love for Martin did not die and on the side of Martin, he still loves Anne and thinks of a better way out, but the damage had been done.



Why we fell is an exciting romantic story full of beauty and poetic language. Written in simple words for easy understanding, it is a book full of suspense that when you start reading it you will not like to drop it till the end. I recommend it to all