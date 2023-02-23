Tension in Kano as APC, NNPP plan to stage grand rallies

…we’re on top of the situation -police

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

There is tension all over the ancient city of Kano as the two leading political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) plan to stage their grand rallies on Thursday.

The presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is staging his final presidential rally in the state and it is expected to be received by supporters at Kwanar Dangora, on the outskirt of Kano from where they will move to the town.

On the other hand, the ruling APC had issued a statement inviting the public to the Stadium at Kofar Mata for the closing rally of the gubernatorial candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

The NNPP chairman, Umar Haruna Doguwa told newsmen on Wednesday at an emergency press briefing that the party had been granted permission by the police to stage its own rally 14 days ago. However, he added that they were shocked by the announcement that the APC is holding its rally on the same day.

“We have been granted permission by the concerned security agencies since two weeks ago to hold our presidential rally tomorrow. No amount of intimidation can stop us from holding the rally” he stated.

The spokesman of the Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Muhammad Garba issued an announcement inviting APC supporters to a rakly that will commence on Thursday.

“Supporters of the APC are hereby invited to a grand rally coming up on Thursday by 10 am. The rally will begin from the campaign office of the gubernatorial located at Club road” he stated.

Avoiding an imminent violent clash between the two political rivals, the police command under CP Muhammad Yakubu told newsmen that it is on top of the situation.

“We are on top of the situation. We will ensure that the events ends peacefully without any clash” he stated.