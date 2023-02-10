Techinnover partners Tech for the streets NGO to reward winners at 2022 Tech Debate in Lagos

Techinnover, a leading web and software development company, is proud to announce its partnership with Tech for the Streets NGO in a move aimed at promoting technology education and supporting the development of young talent in the field.

The partnership saw Techinnover presenting brand new laptops to the best participants of the 2022 Tech for the Streets debate for government secondary schools in Lagos State, Nigeria.

The Tech for the Streets NGO is a non-profit organization that provides basic ICT education to students from government secondary schools across Lagos State, using programs such as Microsoft and Minecraft. The aim of the organization is to bridge the digital divide and equip young people with the necessary skills and knowledge to participate in the digital economy.

At the end of each learning cycle, Tech for the Streets organizes a debate and quiz competition to test the participants’ skills and comprehension of IT-related topics, such as data science and coding. The competition provides a platform for students to showcase their newly acquired skills, as well as an opportunity to be rewarded for their efforts.

The winners of the 2022 edition of the competition were Omotunde Abdulkabir representing Ilupeju Junior Secondary School, Bamigbade Raji representing Estate Junior Secondary School, and Hammed Akaye Fatima representing Ilupeju Junior Grammar School. The three students demonstrated exceptional skills in IT-related topics, showing a clear understanding of the importance of technology in the world today and its potential for transforming lives.

The laptop presentation ceremony was held on Thursday, February 9th, in the presence of the awardees’ parents and representatives from both Techinnover and Tech for the Streets NGO. The Chief Marketing Officer of Techinnover, Isaac Osagie, presented the laptops to the winners and spoke about the company’s commitment to promoting technology education and supporting the development of young talent in the field.

“We at Techinnover understand the transformative power of technology, and we are committed to playing our part in making this a reality. We are proud to partner with Tech for the Streets NGO, an organization that shares our vision and passion for using technology to empower the next generation,” said Isaac Osagie.

Isaac Osagie who is a seasoned digital marketer and IT professional with over 5 years of experience in the field joined Techinnover as the Digital Marketing Lead and played a critical role in the digitalization of the company’s operations, resulting in significant growth and increased efficiency. Under his leadership, Techinnover has managed several top-tier brands across Nigeria, including Wema Bank, Alat by Wema, Cycled Technology AS, LiveVend Limited, Social Liga, and many others.

The partnership between Techinnover and Tech for the Streets NGO is a testament to the company’s commitment to promoting technology education and supporting the development of young talent in the field. The company looks forward to continued collaboration with Tech for the Streets NGO in the future and is excited to be a part of the journey towards creating a more technologically empowered future for the next generation.

In conclusion, the 2022 Tech for the Streets debate and quiz competition was a resounding success, and the partnership between Techinnover and Tech for the Streets NGO has set the stage for a brighter future for technology education in Nigeria. With initiatives like this, it is clear that the country is on the right track towards creating a more technologically advanced and economically stable future for its people.

See more pictures of the presentation ceremony below: