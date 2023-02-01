.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A teacher in Osogbo, Osun state capital, Olaleye Oluseyi, was on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrate Court over alleged impersonation of operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS.

He was also said to have obtained the sum of N112,000 from one Taiwo Victor on the pretence of helping the victim secure employment in the DSS.

Police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun told the court that the defendant sometime in the month of November 2022 presented himself to the victim as a DSS operative.

Elisha, further alleged that the offences committed by the defendant is contrary to and punishable under sections 488, 419, 399(9) of the criminal code cap 34 vol II laws of Osun state of Nigeria 2002.

Seyi, who was docked on three counts bordering on impersonation, and fraud, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Defence counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo in his oral bail application urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in the most liberal terms, saying he would not abuse bail if granted.

Ruling on the application, the presiding Magistrate, A. K. Ajala admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in the same sum.

He adjourned the matter till March 8, 2023 for mention.