Teacher, cleaner docked for allegedly cutting 2-year-old pupil’s hair

IBADAN—A teacher and cleaner were, yesterday, docked in an Oyo State Family Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, for forcefully cutting a two-year-girl’s hair in school.

The police charged Bukola Olajide, 39, a teacher and Dupe Akintewe, 55, a cleaner at the Sunshine Group of Schools, Oluyole area, Ibadan with conspiracy, assault and breach of peace.

The woman, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Folake Ewe, told the court that Olajide and Akintewe allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

Ewe said: “The two women allegedly assaulted the minor in the school by forcefully cutting her hair and causing her bodily harm.

“The defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by cutting the girl’s hair and putting an incision there at the back of her head without the consent of her parents.”

Ewe said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249 (d), 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs P. Adetuyibi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Adetuyibi said one of the sureties must be staff from Sunshine Group of School with proof, while the second sureties must be landlords of where each defendant resides.

She adjourned the matter until May 25, 2023, for a hearing.