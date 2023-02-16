Taraba: Kente accuses APC,INEC, Bwacha of violating S/Court orders

*Files contempt charges against trio

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

CHIEF David Sabo-Kente, an All Progressives Congress, APC governorship aspirant in Taraba State,has faulted recent governorship rerun primary of his party held in the state.

Kente,who argued that the recent Supreme Court ‘s judgement nullifying the earlier primary election that saw Bwacha as the party’s candidate,did not order a rerun,accused his party,the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of contempt of the court.

To this end,the politician said he has filled contempt charges against APC, INEC, and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha for violating the supreme court orders

This cane even as he vowed to remain a member of the All progressives Congress until the party says otherwise.

Sabo-Kente, who spoke with newsmen on Friday, in Abuja,on the crisis rocking the APC in Taraba State, stressed that he would remain in the party and fight for justice and the enthronement of true democracy in the state.

Recall that the chief Kente, alongside four other aspirants under the platform of the APC, had boycotted the recent party rerun primary held in the state on the grounds that it was illegal.

Recall that the Supreme Court had issued a judgement nullifying the governorship primary election in Taraba, following a suit filed by Sabo-Kente, seeking the nullification of the primary that brought the supposed winner, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha.

He said the APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, APC NEC and others, were in violation of the Supreme Court order.

According to him, though the apex granted all the reliefs he sought, it however, did not order the re-run of the election, and so the recent primary held in Jalingo, was a clear violation of the court’s orders, and so five out of the six aspirants boycotted the election, leaving only Bwacha.

He said though he was happy that the right judgement was given by the highest court of the land overturning previous defeats, he noted that due process must be followed in doing things and so the orders of the court must be followed to the latter.

Sabo-Kente, however, dismissed insinuations that his aim was to ensure that APC did not have a gubernatorial candidate in Taraba State.

He said:“That is a very wrong notion, I am very passionate about this party as I have been here for a very long time.

“But it seems the people want us to have a candidate without going through due process.

“You are aware of how the purported primaries were held. How can you drag seven trucks of military men and Buratai, the former Chief of Army Staff, to hold primaries which none of the candidates attended.

“Five of us are in the race with him, and by him, I mean former Sen. Bwacha. So how can you hold an election where five of the six candidates did not participate?’’

According to him, all the other aspirants were not part of the primary and so it is a sham election.

“The Supreme Court clearly orders if it wants a rerun. Relief number eight was totally granted, but checking relief number eight, it explicitly delisted Emmanuel Bwacha from participating in the primaries and it also delisted our party from participating in the 2023 elections.

“So how will an order from the highest court in the land be flouted by people?’’

Sabo-Kente insisted that he was a man who believed in the rule of law and so had returned to the court to file a contempt suit against all the parties in the alleged illegality.

Commenting on the current currency crisis, the philanthropist noted that it was a good policy, but as it was with every major policy, people were bound to feel the pain.

“Of course when there is a major currency change in a country like Nigeria it is always difficult.

“It is a policy that is meant to better the life of Nigerians ultimately, though it affects everyone.

“And I want to believe the government did not just wake up to bring this policy into play,”he said.