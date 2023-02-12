Tanker, filling station burnt down in Rivers

.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

A filling station and tanker loaded with petroleum products have been burnt down in Rivers State.

The incident happened at Itode Oil and Gas Filling Station on Aluu-Elikpokwuodu road, Rukpoku, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the truck loaded with petroleum products was discharging at the filling with it gutted fire.

It was learned that the fire moved into the filling station and razed it when there was no fruitful intervention to quell it.

A source hinted that the fire started around 11 am, adding that the station is located close to Loyola Jesuit College, Mgbodo Aluu.

Another source in the area, Attah Oyinamah, who took to his Facebook page on the development noted that the fire razed for two hours without any intervention.