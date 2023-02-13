Tanker explodes at Kwara’s filling station

.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Confusion broke out on Saturday night in the Alagbado area of Ilorin, Kwara State capital as a petroleum tanker caught fire at MM filling station, Ayegbami junction, Sobi Specialist Hospital road.

Residents of Alagbado, Okelele, Ayegbami, Dada and Oloje as well as adjoining communities abandoned their houses and scampered to safety as the huge smoke from the fire suggested that the fire might escalate to their places.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident occurred at about 10pm when a petroleum tanker was discharging fuel at MM filling station.

Our correspondent was one of those that drew the attention of the spokesman of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle to the incident and the agency responded to the distress call in good time.

The firemen had hectic time putting out the fire, but their quick response was applauded by the people who gathered from far and near to solidarise with those who reside in the vicinity of the scene of the fire outbreak.

The Special Adviser on Strategy to Kwara State governor,Alh Saadu Salahu, whose private residence is located behind the burning filling station, expressed his appreciation to the state government and the firemen for their prompt interventions.

Salahu, whose family were evacuated by neighbours thanked the security operatives and his private guard for their prompt responses.

He equally thanked the people of the adjoining communities, family, friends and relations for their concerns and show of love while the nightmare lasted.

The Special Adviser noted that were it not for the prompt intervention of the state government and the gallant firemen, the fire outbreak would have wreak havoc of unimaginable proportion.

Above all, Salahu thanked Allah for ensuring the safety of lives of the people in the neighborhood and his own family members as his residence is situated directly behind the burning filling station.

Meanwhile Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with residents of Alagbado, a suburb of the capital city Ilorin, on the late night fire outbreak at a petrol station.

Driving himself alongside two security operatives, the Governor was one of the earliest sympathisers to arrive at the site as news emerged of the explosion around 10p.m. local time on Saturday.

He arrived shortly after the state firefighters had put out the inferno, calling for calm and commending the operatives for their prompt response and professionalism.

“Our hearts are with the occupiers of the lone house that got burnt and owners of the petrol station from where the fire started. We share in their pains and losses at this time,” according to a Government House statement on Sunday.

“Similarly, I commend operatives of the state fire service who responded quickly to the distress calls and were able to curtail and minimise the impacts of the fire. We are truly proud of what they did, and will continue to support them as we have been doing over the last three years.

“We thank Almighty God for His mercies, especially that no life was lost in the unfortunate incident. Regardless, the incident (just like avoidable flooding and some other occurrences often caused by poor planning) again justifies our administration’s decision to draw up a new master plan for the state, beginning from the capital city. It is in our enlightened interest as a people to live sustainably to avoid unintended harm to ourselves. Once again, we send our sympathies to the victims and pray to God to grant them comfort.”The statement added.