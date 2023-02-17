Take your anger to the polls, vote out incompetence, LP urges Nigerians

…it’s a countdown to liberation day

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, have urged Nigerians to use the forth coming election to take back their country from those who have hijacked it for their selfish ends.

They equally enjoined the electorate to hold them responsible if they fail to move Nigeria from a consuming nation to a productive one if given the mandate to preside over the affairs of the nation.

Vice Presidential candidate of the LP, Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed said this on behalf of the campaign at a media briefing in Abuja, on Friday.

He said, “Next Saturday, Nigerians will be expected to make the most important decision in the history of the country, decision that will determine and shape the future of Nigeria.

“The past eight years have witnessed the most lamentable failures in terms of promises made for change.

“The same people though now in different camps,have renewed the same promises made in 2015 which none has been fulfilled or delivered.

“Even the simplestone, the provision of bursaries or scholarships for students promised in 2015, repeated in 2019 and yet to be achieved, is being promised again among others in 2023.

“We must not forget that Nigeria faces existential threats because of very poor leadership and irresponsible governance.”

Baba-Ahmed noted that the LP’s Presidential candidate whom he described as an inspirational leader has changed the dynamics of Nigerian politics for good with his clear cut messaging and practical steps geared towards problem solving.

According to him, Obi’s entry into the race was significant because he along with members of his team have succeeded in mobilizing Nigerians into believing in themselves and the possibility of building a nation devoid of bad leadership, insecurity and corruption.

He equally said, “Also possible, is a country propelled by good governance and production to significantly improve the general well-being of the vast majority of Nigerians and guarantee their security and prosperity.

“It is a message has taken around the country and has been well received by millions of Nigerians who have come to believe in him because of his good antecedents.

“Throughout this campaign we have met some of the most amazing, enthusiastic, and wonderful Nigerians particularly the youths, who through their actions and commitments have convinced me of need for an honest and dedicated leadership.”

The LP Vice Presidential candidate paid glowing tributes to party members who said have earned the title Obidients for their sacrifices and demonstrable love for their country.

He said, “These are Nigerians, the Obidients who have shown courage and desire to take back their country.

“They care very little about religion or ethnicity but a country that is inclusive, united and works for all. You only have to be at the rallies and town hall meetings to appreciate the outpouring of love, support and encouragement to His Excellency Peter Obi and my humble self. We thank every Nigerian most sincerely.

“Our supporters have invested energy and emotions because they can see our sincerity and commitment. This is what makes us different from the others- we have asked Nigerians to hold us responsible if we fail, as promised, to unite and prosper our dear Nation, Nigeria.

“We have asked them to hold us responsible if we fail to move Nigeria from consumption to a productive economy. We have asked them to hold us accountable if we fail to build a twenty-first century economy propelled by technology and if we fail to transform the vast arable lands in Nigeria especially in northern Nigeria into the “New Oil”.

“We will bear the full responsibility if we fail to build the required human capital and skill for the twenty-first century economy.

“Hold us responsible, if we fail to cut waste in government or drastically fight corruption which has permeated every segment and sector of our national life.

“We make these promises because of what we are offering Nigerians – leadership with character, competence, knowledge and compassion.

“This is the stark difference between us and others and why we call on all Nigerians to troop out next Saturday and vote for Labour Party.

“ A vote for Labour is a vote for a secure and progressive nation. It is a vote for unity, and an appreciation that our diversity is a major strength which we must promote to our advantage.

“I know that His Excellency Peter Obi will before the close of the campaign speak to the nation but today I call on all Nigerians of goodwill, Nigerians who care about the youths to come out en-mass and vote Labour.

“Even if you are angry with the country and the leadership because of the sufferings you are going through, take your anger to the polls and vote out those who over the years have impoverished you through bad governance.

“Our message is very simple and unambiguous. Against the threats and challenges facing us, we offerNigerians a leadership with character we know, with proven records of competence we can trust, knowledge and compassion you can feel, a capacity that has been tested and proven. A leadership you can hold accountable.

“Let me reiterate, we shall stop the killing and start the healing. We shall stop the stealing and start the keeping. We shall stop the slide and start the climb of our economy. Vote for Labour Party (LP) for a New Nigeria!

“The 2023 election if held correctly hold the promise of the long awaited secure, stable and prosperous Nigeria.”

The LP campaign reiterated the call on INEC to be an impartial umpire and not frustrate the will of the people.

It equally implored the security agencies, the police, the military, the Department of State Security (DSS) and other-uniformed officers to conduct themselves with utmost responsibility and resist the temptation to subvert the will of the people.

The LP enjoined Nigerians to troop out in their numbers next Saturday to vote in order to usher in a new leadership which will restore their dignity.