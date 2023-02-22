S’West IPAC dissociates group from endorsing Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, South West Chapter, has debunked reports that four political parties in the South West have collapsed their structures in support of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Candidate, Senator, Bola Tinubu.

The parties are: Action Democratic Party, ADP, Allied Party Movement, APM,and Peoples Redemption Party, PRP.

The group, in a statement signed by its South West Zonal Chairman and Secretary, Mr Simon Adebayo, and Mr Mobolaji Olusegun, respectively, said that the report was untrue.

IPAC issued the statement on Thursday in Lagos.

It said that ADP, YPP, APM and PRP and their respective chairmen did not and would not collapse their structures for any political party in the South West.

It described the reports as misinformation, adding that no individual had the exclusive right to endorse a presidential candidate of any political party on behalf of some political parties from a geopolitical region.

According to IPAC, without the ratification of the state chairmen, zonal and national leadership of the concerned political parties from the said region, such an endorsement would not be possible.

“Also, there is no way a whole region/zone will be endorsing a candidate or party without a signed press statement expressing the same by the appropriate party chairmen and other relevant stakeholders.

“In any case, endorsement of presidential candidates is exclusively the preserve of the national leadership of political parties,” the group said.

It, therefore, advised Nigerians to be careful of political propaganda.

“Nigerians should be very vigilant to verify information to ascertain the authenticity while news media should endeavor to live up to the creed of their profession by avoiding misinformation,” the group stated.