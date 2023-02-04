Supreme Court Verdict: Reach out to Legacy PDP, Emiohe tells Obaseki

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo Central Senatorial District, Chief Mathew Emiohe, said beyond Governor Godwin Obaseki declaration of No victor, No Vanquished in the Edo PDP Supreme Court ruling, he should as a matter of urgency reach out to the Legacy member’s in order to ensure total victory for the party in the 25th February and 11th of March 2023.

Recall that the appellate court had on Wednesday dismissed the Legacy appeal against the Governor Obaseki’s faction in Edo state and gave judgment in favour of Obaseki’s candidates.

Emiohe, the Itohan of Esanland and one time former board member of the state owned Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma insisted in Benin that it is imperative to go into the election as a strong and united PDP family adding that Edo Central hitherto remains a political stronghold of the PDP.

“What is expected now is for the governor to show leadership by calling for a meeting of both sides and unite everyone for the interest of the party. In Esanland, PDP has always dominated so we cannot allow this to affect us as a party.

“He should let the likes of Architect Mike Onolememen realise that there is still a future for him politically because whatever happened was an internal wrangling among brothers and that is why I feel the governor should reach out to the Legacy PDP.

“ In my senatorial district, I have met with Senator Clifford Ordia to reach out to Mike Onolememen. In fairness to Ordia he told us that if the Supreme Court judgment didn’t favour him we should all work and vote for Onolememen because of the party.