Supreme Court strikes out NNPP case against Uba Sani, INEC

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

The appeal filed at the Supreme Court by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) against the decisions of the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court, Kaduna to uphold the candidature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani,had been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

This is coming barely a day after Kaduna High Court equally dismissed the suit calling for the disqualification of Senator Uba Sani from being the standard bearer of the Kaduna APC’s governorship seat, in the forthcoming elections.

The latest verdict was confirmed by Counsel to the APC, Sule Shuaibu Esq, who is also a former Kaduna State NBA Chairman.

It will be recalled that the NNPP had filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Kaduna, challenging INEC over acceptance and uploading the names of all APC Candidates in Kaduna State for allegedly violating provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The Federal High Court and indeed the Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division both dismissed the suit and appeal.

With the judgment of the Supreme Court, no political Party has the locus to sue another Political Party in pre-election cases.

The Kaduna APC governorship flagbearer has so far won all suits challenging his eligibility to fly the governorship flag of the party in 2023.