Supreme Court ruling has made PDP united in Edo – Igbinedion

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE People Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives Candidate for the Ovia Federal constituency in Edo State, Hon Omosede Igbinedion has described the recent judgment of the Supreme Court that confirmed her as the candidate of the party as a unifier for the party.



Speaking to journalists in Benin City on the coming elections and her chances, the daughter of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion said there would be huge turnout in the coming elections because “Nigerians are going to the polls in a protest mood.”



According to her, “I was very happy with the decision of the Supreme Court, it gave me confidence in the Nigerian judicial system that in actual fact it can work and I know that the other side, the Legacy Group were very hopeful too but for me, I like us to be referred to as PDP united.”



She said “We have emerged as one big family under the umbrella. At this point in time, we have to set aside any selfish ambition and selfish individual interest and work for the interest of the nation at large, we have a duty, there is a clarion call from Nigerians, they are looking up to the PDP, a party that has been exemplary all way and has set the motion in place on how to rescue Nigeria, we all can see the dire state the country is presently in and to me it goes further. I was in my constituency yesterday where petrol was selling for N1500 per litre and to me that is just not the way to go and it is on that note that the people have come out to say look we need the PDP to take over once more. So it is important we move ahead as one party and with one goal which is to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians and rescue this country from the current state it is in.”