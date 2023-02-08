Supreme court affirms Uba Sani as Kaduna APC Gov’ship candidate

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has on Wednesday, dismissed two appeals brought against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Sen. Uba Sani by Alhaji Sani Mahmoud Sha’aban.

The Solicitor to the APC who is also past Chairman of NBA Kaduna Branch, Sule Shu’aibu, Esq in a terse statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna, declared: “Finally, the two appeals at the instance of Sani Mahmoud Sha’aban against the APC, its Gubernatorial Candidate, Uba Sani and INEC have both been dismissed this morning bringing an end to the litigation that started at the Federal High Court, Kaduna Division seeking to disqualify the APC Gubernatorial Candidate in the forthcoming General Elections.”