Supreme Court affirms Lawan as Yobe APC senatorial candidate

Senate President Lawan

The Supreme Court has affirmed Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC senatorial candidate for Yobe north.

In a majority judgment delivered on Monday, the apex court upheld the appeal filed by the APC against Bashir Machina’s candidature.

Delivering the judgment, three out of a five-member panel agreed with the position of the APC that the suit at the trial court ought not to have commenced via an originating summons since it contained allegations of fraud.

