Superstory parades top stars in new season, ‘Destiny’

By Benjamin Njoku

Top Nollywood stars including Patience Ozokwo, Segun Arinze, Dele Odule, Nobert Young, Eric Obinna, Etinosa Idemudia will be the toast of viewers of Nigeria’s most-watched TV drama, Superstory as it commences a new season titled, “Destiny.”

Other Nollywood greats starring in the TV drama are Kunle Coker, Chichi King, Rykardo Agbor, Niyi Johnson, Yemi Solade, Moyo Lawal, Chinyere Wilfred, Emeka Okoye, Tunji Sotimirin and Dele Fagboyo. The TV series will start airing to viewers across Nigeria on NTA, AIT, STV, wapTV and Dstv from Thursday, February 16.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer of the TV drama, “In 2022, when Superstory won the “TV Drama of the Year” award at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards,NMMA, we promised to reward our millions of viewers by going bigger for our next project. With this in mind, we are hitting the silver screen with ‘Destiny.’

Adenuga described the original African story as “amazing” adding “viewers are going to be taken by surprise so many times.” The TV drama, he said, is replete with romance, comedy, action, suspense among other elements viewers would love about TV dramas.