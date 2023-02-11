Sunny Ade to feature at “Ikorodu for Praise Encounter 4”

Praise Encounter is on the hinges as the annual Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Region 26, Ikorodu roll-out events which comes up on Easter Sunday, April 9th, 2023 at Federal Radio Corporation ground, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos. Assistant continent Overseer and region Pastor 26 of RCCG, Pastor Dele Olowookere said that “Praise Encounter 4 is going to be spectacular and breath taken as artistes that will be performing live have never featured at the event since it started, we are having King Sunny Ade, Famakin Michael, Taiwo wemimo and pastor Funsho Odesola.” The Clergyman said.

Pastor Olowookere said that he can’t say exactly what will be differently. “I have never experienced it before, I have never been here but I had about praise encounter before my deployment to this zone. I know we are bringing many artists in the gospel music industry which I know might not be possible unlike before when we have few numbers of gospel music artistes.

There will be varieties of events, and ministrations; deliverance, as well as the salvation of souls, will be expected. Politicians, traditional rulers including Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi the Ayangburen of Ikorodu land and captains of industries will be at the event.” he said.

“Last year, we were planning on holding it, I think the last session was two years ago that was 2021/2022 because of covid-19.

We were about to hold it before pandemic came, people were being careful in 2022. So, we decided not to hold it. We have skipped two years now. The last time we had our pastor retreat, they were all excited and were clapping their hands when we broke the news of having Praise Encounter 4 this year”. Pastor Olowookere said.

“The choice of King Sunny Ade is that he​ is a crowd puller and also a member of the church (RCCG), and we also discovered that he sings for God more and since we discovered that people like him, we booked him and some youths will be coming to enjoy him in the presence of God.” He maintained.

Pastor Olowookere said that he would love to have two thousand people because they have been progress in the subsequent Praise Encounters.

“The first time, two hundred people, attended second time eight hundred people but it has been skipped two years now, then it begins to multiply and we will be getting close to two thousand people because we will be expecting more than two thousand people.”

“The​ speculation of the virus (COVID-19), we believe as a church that covid is dead, we believe it will never hold in Nigeria again this is our belief and we stand on it. It is what you believe that God has done”. Olowookere affirmed.

The time for the program starts at 5 in the evening to 5pm in the morning the following day.

Pastor Godwin Obadan who is one of the minister and Chairman of the organizing committee said that the fourth edition of praise encounter will bring the presence of God and the Holy Spirit to Ikorodu town. “We are bringing enough police, para-military personals, ambulance service and paramedics in case of emergency, we have also made adequate preparation for vehicles and other arrangements to make it a memorable night of awesome praise encounter” Obadan said.