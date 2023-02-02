Suleman Alimat beauty academy to debut soon

Beauty Queen and Content Creator, Suleman Alimat Sadia, aka Pride_evy, has disclosed her readiness to run a beauty academy, where young females can be trained on the art of beauty.

We are looking at taking the first set, any moment from now, as preparations are in top gear, to launch out.

We want to train independent minded individuals, who will be productive, and also train others in future.

Part of the training will include, Skincare & waxing Courses, Makeup Courses, Massage Courses, Nail courses, Lash & Brow Courses, amongst others.

According to Alimat, the course is to run for 7weeks, and can be extended to monitor the level of exposure trainees have gotten.

We want to ensure that there is an accessible, robust and effective channel which youths can acquire the knowledge of the beauty business and be independent minded, productive, and further create a sustainable wealth.