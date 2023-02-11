Strengthen primary healthcare, to tackle diseases outbreak at grassroot, NGO tells governments

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

State governments across the country, have been tasked to strengthen primary healthcare in order to effectively tackle outbreak of diseases at the grassroot. The call was made by a Non-Governmental Organisation, Connected Development (CODE), during a town hall meeting in Akure, Ondo State capital, with the theme ‘ Strengthening Accountability Measures on COVID-19 Intervention Funds SAM-C’, Its Secretary General, Mukhtar Modibbo, said that the state governments” ought to be prepared in equipping the primary healthcare facilities with necessary equipment and personnel, and particularly its proximity to the people must be considered.



Modibbo, noted that CODE is x-raying the status of primary healthcare in six states in order for necessary action to be taken. While listing the six states that the survey was held to include Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Zamfara, Modibbo said that “The town hall was organised to get people’s view and understand what is going on in the state and across primary healthcare development agencies.



“We have been to 16 primary healthcare to look at three different thematic areas, from Covid administration to personnel and service delivery as well as infrastructural development across these primary healthcare in order to ascertain the level of preparedness for any other pandemic. “We interact with people to tell us whether or not, what we have as our report is something that is the reality of what is going on in the state. What we did was go just give people back the data and then get their own input. “We develop a policy brief based on the data we have collected and we try and show the people of Ondo State what they have and then we submit to policy makers. “This project is not only in Ondo State, it is in six other states and we try to showcase how budget happen in all the state. “We might not be the best on the way we anticipate to go.



This is 21th century, we ought to have passed this level that we are. In some other states, they are improvement while others need improvement. “They are a lot of challenges, Nigeria is big, the problems are enormous. So all we could do is support government. “Modibbo added that “We got it right with Covid but that does not mean that we not get it wrong with another pandemic if it happens.”