No sympathy votes for APC in 2023 – NNPP

By Miftaudeen Raji

…tells APC to stop playing victim card

The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP has asked the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC to stop playing the victim card, saying there will be no sympathy votes in the coming general elections.

In a statement, the Chief Campaign Spokesperson of the NNPP in Kano, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, expressed concern over what was described as the latest lies and smearing information allegedly propagated by the APC against NNPP.

He however, assured that the stakeholders and supporters of NNPP in Kano will remain peace-loving citizens and patriotic as they go about their peaceful campaign rallies across the state.

The statement reads partly, “We read in some quarters of the media the latest threat from the APC, accusing Kano oue party, the NNPP of violence. This is little more than playing victim card by the ruling party whose identity is synonymous to political thuggery and deadly violence against the unsuspecting members of the opposition parties in the State.

“The new attempt by the APC to deceive the electorates into believing that they are peace-loving failed at a point of planning as it remains fresh in our minds how some ranking leaders of the party and serving political office holders of the frustrated party, APC, snatched ballot box at Gama collation centre of Nasarawa local government in 2019 gubernatorial election that impose Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the people.”

According to the statement, the new grand plan by the APC is to use their thugs and urchins to impersonate members of the NNPP and unleash violence on the people so that they can play victims is unthoughtful and sadistic as the masses contend with current economic hardship.

It further stated, “This is how they think they can win the elections since they have lost popularity with Kano masses and elites. These tactics cannot save them from imminent defeat at the polls in February and March 2023.

“The NNPP is immune to peace and will continue to expose all the sinister plans of the APC towards manipulating 2023 elections as the coming poll is a typical referendum again eight years of bad governance of Governor Ganduje-led administration in Kano.

“We are not surprised by this type of propaganda because APC has lost out already by compensating Nasiru Gawuna and Murtala Sule with the gubernatorial and deputy gubernatorial tickets for allegedly perpetrating illegal disruption of Gama collation center in 2019. Evidence of the incidence has been viral in the public domain through social media.”