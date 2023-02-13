Stop issuing frivolous advisories on Nigeria – FG warns countries

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Nigerian government has warned foreign countries to stop issuing frivolous advisories about the security situation in Nigeria.



The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the warning at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday before the presentation of the Buhari administration’s scorecard by the Minister of defence.

Mohammed drew attention to the advisory issued by both the United States and the United Kingdom late last year over alleged rising insecurity in the country, which caused serious apprehension in the country.



The Information Minister lauded the military and security agencies for providing adequate protection to all Nigerians and foreigners living and doing business in the country.

Mohammed said: “Let me use this

occasion to commend our security agencies for their sacrifices to keep us safe. Recall, ladies and gentlemen, that in October 2022, the US and UK embassies in Nigeria issued travel advisories warning their citizens to avoid Abuja due to the risk of a terrorist attack.

This advisory created much panic in the country. As a matter of fact, a number of Americans were reported to have fled Abuja in the wake of the warning.



“Recall also that in our reaction to the advisory, we reassured Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country of their safety and noted that our security agencies are on top of the matter. Almost three months after the frivolous advisory, residents of Abuja have been going about their businesses without any threat.



“It is this light that we want to, once again, commend our gallant troops, the police, the intelligence agencies and all other security agencies for their commitment and sacrifice to keep our country safe.

We also call on Nigerians to continue to support the security agencies as they carry out their onerous task, while echoing Mr. President’s call on Western countries to stop issuing frivolous travel advisories on Nigeria.