Stop grumbling about Nigeria’s education, help bring desired changes, Varsity don, tells Alumni Associations

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

The former Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Folorunso Adigun Fagbohun, has asked alumni associations, to stop grumbling about the sorry state of the nations education sector, but help bring the desired change.

Fagbohun, said instead, “they must as active partners be intentional in bringing about desired change.

He said this while delivering the 70th anniversary lecture of Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure with the theme ‘Rebuilding the Broken Walls of Education: The Role of the Alumni Association.

The guest lecturer, said ” what has been the effect of Alumni Association interventions in the life of institutions is an inevitable question to which attention must be paid.

According to him” bodies such as the Alumni should not just sit and grumble about the state of affairs. They must as active partners be intentional in bringing about desired change.

He charged the alumni association to continually build on the laudable education legacies already laid so as to remain relevant among its equals.

He lamented that records have shown that Nigeria is always at the forefront when it comes to negativity and backward especially in education attributing the cause of this to poor education financing.

“Why is it that Nigeria is unable to make a difference in education, this is because less attention is given to the education sector. During the era of Awolowo, 41% of the national budget is often allocated to education but now, it is below 7%.”

Professor Fagbohun, charged members of the alumni to continually give their best towards the advancement of their Alma mater stressing that it is the only way to contribute their quota to education.

On what alumni association can do to help their alma mater, the Professor of Law, said that, “Alumni can serve as institutional ambassadors, external advocates and lobbyists to influence policy making in favour of the institution.

“Alumni can serve to improve the educational experience or outcome for students through the provision of relevant information about career options, employment opportunities, and development of meaningful professional direction.

” It can also organize events, exhibitions, field trips that can enhance students’ potentials and awareness of career options;Alumni can serve as role models and mentors for social-emotional learning and facilitate the development of social relationships and students’ social capital.

Fagbohun said that “Alumni can directly assist in fundraising or finding funders for student services, teacher projects, the institution’s programs, and infrastructural development.

“Alumni can help build community connections;Alumni can organize celebratory events at which they set-up endowment funds, award scholarship to students and celebrate teachers who go beyond the call of duty.

He said that “Alumni can leverage on their members in the diaspora to facilitate institutional and student exchanges along academic and cultural pathways;Alumni can serve as sound board and evaluators of academic and administration practices with a view to fostering the domestication of best practices.

He added that “Alumni Associations that have the trust of the institution can be quite effective in mediation and conflict resolution, and thereby ensure stability and sustainability;Alumni can greatly support in meeting the challenges of drug abuse, mental health issues, and destruction of value system that have now become prevalent in our schools.