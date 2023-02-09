Stop attacks on us or we’ll retaliate, PDP chieftains tell police

PDP and its colour flags

By Ike Uchechukwu,CALABAR

Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akpabuyo and Southern senatorial district of Cross River State, have said that they may no longer keep quiet, but retaliate, if nothing was done to stop the attacks on them.

They raised the alarm over what they described as unabated destruction and looting of members’ houses in the area.

It will be recalled that eight houses belonging to chieftains of PDP, including the house of Organising Secretary of the party in the state, Francis Ekeng, were vandalised by suspected thugs and alleged members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, loyal to a top member of the state House of Assembly.

A statement by leader of PDP in the area, Sir Arthur Archibong, said: “Shortly after the candidate of the APC for the Calabar South/Akpabuyo and Bakassi federal constituency and other APC leaders held a meeting on February 5, 2023 at Ikot Oyom, Akpabuyo, about 8.15p.m., a team of miscreants started destroying billboards of PDP candidates displayed within the private residence of Mr. Amanso Etim, the Chapter Youth Leader of PDP at Atimbo.

“They did not stop at that, they went on to break into his house and destroyed his household property amongst other things that were vandalized.

“We brought these unwarranted attacks and provocation to the attention of the authorities by writing to the state Police commissioner, AIG, Zone 6 and the DSS, of which as we speak, nothing has been done to abet these acts of terrorism.

“No single security team has been deployed to the area. These hoodlums are now having an unhindered environment to attack innocent residents of the area.

“We are aware of the plans of the APC leadership and their collaborators to provoke our supporters into a retaliation, so that they can find reasons to deploy their usual boastful power of incumbency and use security agents to arrest and detain our supporters before the forthcoming elections.

“That is why we have consistently prevailed on our supporters not to react. We are hereby calling on the security agencies to urgently take actions to secure lives and property in the area and also arrest those who have been identified and reported to them as the perpetrators of these wicked acts.

“We cannot guarantee the continued patience of our supporters if nothing was done to protect them as they may be forced to protect themselves.

“We call on the leaders of the APC in the state and Akpabuyo LGA, who are the sponsors of these acts of brigandage to stop forthwith as we are prepared for a peaceful elections.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo told Vanguard that the Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, visited the area, yesterday and men would be deployed to the place immediately.

“The CP visited the place this morning and would deploy men to the area as soon as possible.

“We are calling on all parties involved to remain calm, in as much as we want peace, the police won’t allow the wanton destruction of property or breach of peace in any form,” she added.