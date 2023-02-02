I remain the state chairman, Adebayo insists

By Dayo Johnson

The Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement ( APM) in Osun state, Mr Wale Adebayo, has warned one Musa Mohammed Bugana, to stop interfering in the activities of the party.

Adebayo described Bugana as a meddlesome interloper.

Recall that Bugana had accused the Adebayo, of mortgaging the party in the state.

But, Adebayo, has described, the claim as laughable.

Adebayo, at media interaction, in Osogbo, advised Bugana to mind his business.

“He should stop parading himself as the National Chairman of Allied Peoples Movement.

Adebayo, says he remains the chairman of Allied Peoples Movement ( APM) in Osun State.

“Musa Bugana is not even a member of our party. He has been expelled from our party since last year february”

“His expulsion which he contested at the FCT High Court Abuja was upheld by the court and no superior court has upturned His expulsion.

” Therefore he has no locus standi to interfere in the affairs of our party anywhere in the country.

“Let me set the record straight that all his efforts at compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) from accepting list of candidates for the National elections this month was vehemently rejected by the commission”

Adebayo therefore, caution Bugana, stop his tirade and focus on his court case.