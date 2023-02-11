State of Birland inaugurates office in Abuja

By Fortune Eromosele

The State of Birland office in Abuja, Nigeria, has officially inaugurated its office in the Federal Capital Territory.

The inauguration ceremony was carried out by the Ministry Foreign Affairs, State of Birland Ambassador, Prof. Barika D Saro-Laka.

In his remarks, Saro-Laka expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Government and good people of Nigeria for showing love and providing support to the State of Birland.

He added that the significance of the office is to enhance convergence and communication with other embassies that have offices in Nigeria and to maintain the robust relationship between the State of Birland and the Government of Nigeria.

According to him, “Our goal is to build a united Africa. As the 55th country it’s not about age but passion for service.

“Birland is out to make its contributions to ensure Africa is not in war and that Africa enters speedy development in unity and peace. Birland is blessed with mineral resources and it’s an easy window for business, career development and many more especially to the people of Europe and Asia because of the strategic location.

“The new country, Birland, has a landmass of 2,060 square kilometers and is located between Sudan and Egypt in the land of Bir Tawil.”

“State of Birland will continue to share experiences and transfer knowledge in a bid to have a healthy population that would not only promote economic development but also reduce poverty.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Director, Birland Representative in Nigeria, Amb. Zuwaira Yusuf, said that the State of Birland is willing to partner with Nigeria and any other country for a win-win development.

The Ambassador disclosed that between April and May, investors will converge in Birland adding that lots of things are already in place to make Birland the Dubai in Africa.

On her part, the Director, Birland Representative in Nigeria, Dr. F.O Anusionwu stated that the State of Birland looks out for investors that will want to invest in every area of development.

Anusionwu disclosed that over 167 countries have endorsed the State of Birland and all these countries will contribute in one way or the other to make Birland the “Dubai of Africa.”

She further unveiled plans to visit investors in civil engineering that will help in developing the State of Birland.