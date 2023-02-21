Stanbic IBTC deepens pension adoption with launch of experience centre

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited has deepened its effort to close the gap in pension adoption and education with the launch of a Pension Experience Centre Soft.



Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Mr. Olumide Oyetan, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said the new Customers Experience Centre is part of the company’s efforts to close the gap in pension adoption and education.



He said: “The centre highlights our dedication to excellent service delivery to support our clients and help meet their diverse pension needs.





“As more people get enlightened about the importance of having a pension plan in both the formal and informal sectors, we must bring the experience closer to them.





“Therefore, opening another experience centre reinforces our commitment to providing accessible and top-quality pension service to our clients.”





According to Oyetan, the company has maintained its position as the largest Pension Fund Administrator in Nigeria based on Assets under Management (AuM) and customer count.





“Our hard work, and dedication to service excellence have been integral to our success thus far, and we are confident of more achievements in the future.”