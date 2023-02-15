Spring Festival Celebrations: Unilag Confucius Institute marks China’s Biggest Festival

By Efe Onodjae

The Confucius Institute, University of Lagos celebrated the 2023 Chinese Spring Festival also known as the Chinese New year, as the Year 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

The celebration was well attended by Nigerian and Chinese guests,

There were colourful dance and musical performances as well as poem renditions in Chinese language by the HSK students of the Confucius Institute, while invited students of Grace children and high school, University of Lagos Women Society (ULWS) and University of Lagos Staff School also put up beautiful performances.

While welcoming the guests to the event, the Director of the Institute, Professor Chimdi Maduagwu, said, “This year’s festival is special for several reasons. Firstly, it is the first full celebration post COVID-19 pandemic; secondly, the Institute has received four native Chinese teachers back into the institute, while more are still expected in the coming months, thus increasing capacity building. Thirdly, the festival is the first celebration under the new management of the University of Lagos.”

He further disclosed that the New Year promised to be an enlightening, educative and entertaining year, which will further promote the relationship between Nigeria and China.

On his part, the Chinese Director of the Institute, Prof. Zhao Hongling said, the Spring festival can be likened to Christmas season, a season for happy reunions.

According to Hongling, “The festival today is a way of showing of our presence In University of Lagos and also bring out our students to showcase to our consulate delegation what we have been teaching them for the past few months.”

“The mission of the Confucius Institute, University of Lagos is to enhance the understanding of Chinese language and culture by Nigerian people, to deepen friendly relationships with Nigeria, and also to promote multiculturalism.”

“We have immersive Chinese language classes at Confucius Institute, University of Lagos, while we also offer opportunities to travel to China for advanced Chinese language studies, as well as trips and excursions” he concluded.

The Chancellor, of University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, who was represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Services, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, expressed her joy at the opportunity to celebrate with the Chinese friends.

She noted that the Confucius Institute, University of Lagos is one of the University’s flagship centres which has helped the university to deepen international ties between Nigeria and China and also has enhance national capacity in the area of promoting Chinese language and culture, particularly as the University has a B.A. degree programme in Chinese Language.

Meanwhile the representative of the Consulate-General of the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Mr. Wang Chunzen, thanked the University for its support to the Confucius institute. He noted that the Consulate is pleased to forge positive relationships with University of Lagos and other universities in Nigeria.

Among other guests at event is Former Director-General of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, other representatives of the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Chinese Business and Cultural Community, Officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service.