Sowore, Adebayo, Kachikwu, Kwankwaso debate on tackling Lake Chad, farmer-herder clashes

By Gabriel Ewepu

WITH few weeks to the February 25 presidential election, presidential candidates of African Action Congress, ACC, Omoyele Sowore; African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu; Social Democratic Party, SPD, Adebayo Adeoye; and New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, Tuesday, unveiled plans to tackle the dwindling Lake Chad basin and other environmental challenges affecting food production and triggering herder-farmer clashes if elected president.

They made their plans known during a Presidential Town Hall on Climate Change and Environmental Concerns at the University of Abuja with theme of the event is ‘2023 General Elections and the Quest for a Greener Nigeria’ organised by the Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, Corporate Accountability and Popular Participation Africa, CAPPA, and We The People, WTP.

Adeoye said, “The problems we see in Lake Chad are not just environmental problems per say, they are problems of failure of governance. First, if you look at the amount of money we need to reflow Lake Chad, it is not empty, 10 per cent of what EFCC announces all the time that have been stolen from Nigeria coffers, Nigeria is not a country that we need to call on the world to come and save it and its environment because we have enough resources and we will use it.”

He also promised to use Section 20 of the constitution, to address various environmental issues affecting the country along with the states.

Meanwhile, Sowore while wooing students said, “Lake Chad Basin was a climate crisis we failed to respond to as Nigerians and this majorly affected the herders who have moved down south and the solution is to set up a ranch.

“Remember, Lake Chad is being depended on by five countries. We will encourage both the religious leaders and traditional leaders to set up ranches based on the high consumption of beef they have.”

For Dumebi the borders need to be protected and will do all within his power to ensure the borders are protected in order to protect Lake Chad from intruders who have caused problems to the nation and environment.

“What I will do to replenish Lake Chad as president of Nigeria if elected I will secure our borders as no go areas. I will use science if we do not have water in that part of the country.

“We are the only country that has archaic ways of rearing animals, but with ranches the issue of herders-farmers will be solved. I will work with State governors to make a law that any meat sold will be sold in a meat shop and tracked to a ranch and if there is no state supporting opening grazing and they will stop moving with the cattle”, he said.

He also said technology and research will be given priority and funded to tackle climate change and environmental degradation.

Meanwhile, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate, Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso who was represented by the party’s National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali, said, “Nigeria has enough solar energy that we can use to solve issues of environmental challenges. We will come up with an integral policy and our mandate covers the solution to tackle the degradation of Lake Chad.”

Kwankwaso further stated that women and youth will be given what he described as strong voices by building their capacities to engage in a climate smart economy.

“In our blueprint, we highlighted our vision for a sustainable, prosperous, equitable, and climate-resilient Nigeria.

“Our goal is to provide a pro-people and pro-nature framework for collective action and enhanced cooperation to address climate change issues

“And improve livelihoods and well-being, promote adaptation capacity, and achieve low-emission, and sustainable economic growth”, he said.

Earlier, the Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, Arc Nnimmo Bassey, in an address of welcome explained the essence of the town-hall meeting, which was to serve as platform for presidential candidates ahead of the February 25 presidential election let Nigerians know what they have as solution to the myriad of environmental challenges across the country occasioned by climate change.

Bassey said: “This town hall meeting has been convened to provide a platform for presidential candidates in the upcoming election in Nigeria to discuss their plans and strategies for addressing critical environmental and climate challenges facing the country.

“We are also highly enthused by the fact that our youths are a majority in the audience. The future belongs to you and the seeds sown by those we elect will determine the level of wellbeing attainable in the coming decades. They could also determine your chances for survival.

“Without a safe environment the enjoyment of human rights is highly improbable. The present Nigerian Constitution at Section 20 provides for environmental protection as one of the Fundamental Objectives and directive principles of state policy. It states that states shall protect and improve the environment and safeguard the water, air, forest and wildlife of Nigeria.

“The African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights expressly states at Article 24 that All peoples shall have the right to a general satisfactory environment favourable to their development. The Charter has been domesticated by Nigeria, thus, provides a basis for the justiciability of our right to a safe environment.

“The reality is that the focus of political leaders on the environment has been largely tokenish. The indicator that they care at all about the environment is often only when they move to destroy underserved and largely autonomous communities termed slums.

“It is this mindset that led to the destruction of Maroko (which was inhabited by over 300,000 people) in July 1990 and is now threatening Makoko communities in Lagos. And sometimes a cosmetic sanitation exercise in which trash gets pulled out of drains and piled by the roadside until they get washed back into the drains. Although there is a designated ecological fund, its use has been characterized as mostly being for political ends.

“We believe that serious focus on tackling the environmental problems in Nigeria could be a unifying factor in a nation faced with many divisive factors. Every region has significant ecological problems and investment in solving them would reduce the troubling reality of unemployment by providing needed support to our largely informal economy.

“Our propensity to invest in mega projects serves more as means of financial extraction rather than meeting real social-economic needs of our people. We celebrate the construction of deep seaports, but do we have any fish port for the millions of our artisanal fishers?

“Nigeria suffers from huge biodiversity losses. At a time when our farmers should be supported to build a farming system that works with nature, to preserve indigenous seeds and varieties, we are opening to all sorts of genetically engineered seeds and products in a very lax biosafety regulation regime that threatens our biosecurity and food security and ignores the precautionary principle.

“While the law requires labeling of GMOs as a cardinal requirement for their being permitted into our environment and to our dining tables, our social-cultural context and informal trading systems make labeling an impossibility. Since we cannot label, we should not permit.”