Southwest: Osun Labour Party fully for Peter Obi — Chairman

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the alleged collapse of the Labour Party, LP, structure in the southwest into the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the presidential election on February 25, the Osun state Chairman of the party, Adebayo Bello has disclosed that the party in the state is solidly behind its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Speaking with Vanguard on Monday, he said the man behind the purported news has been expelled from the party for anti-party activities, calling on Nigerians to disregard the story.

According to the chairman, the party in Osun has a series of activities lined up for the victory of its candidate ahead of the poll on February 25 and will ensure that voters in the state stay focused on electing Obi as president of the country

“I don’t know why anyone would take Banjo Omotoso seriously. He displayed similar antics in the build-up to the Ekiti state governorship election. He said Labour Party collapsed its structure into APC as well.

“The man can no longer speak for LP in the region, he has been expelled from the party over anti-party activities. He cannot continue to speak for our party.

“Here in Osun, we have a one million man march for Obi-Datti scheduled for Saturday, February 18 to be followed by a private visit to Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi by Mr Peter Obi. How can someone say the LP collapsed its structure into APC without state party chairmen in attendance?

“It is obvious the man is speaking for himself due to the money he expects from such action. He is a political jobber and not really representing our party in any capacity”, he added.