Southampton sack coach Jones after three months

Southampton, the English Premier League’s bottom club, said Sunday that they had fired coach Nathan Jones after three months in charge.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones,” said a club statement.

Jones took over in November after the sacking of Ralph Hasenhuettl, who had been in charge for four years.

Jones, a Welshman, left Luton, where he had been named Championship Manager of the Season at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, to take the Southampton position.

Southampton lost at home to 10-man Wolves on Saturday for a 10th straight league defeat and are anchored to the bottom of the table, four points from safety.

“First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club,” said Southampton, adding that: “First Team Lead Coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”