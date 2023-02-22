South East women ‘ll deliver Tinubu, Saturday —Chioma Uzodimma

The Imo First Lady, Barr (Mrs) Chioma Uzodimma, has called on Imo and southeast Women at large to support the “Renewed Hope” project of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President in the Saturday election.

Chioma Uzodimma, who doubles as the South East Coordinator of the APC Women Presidential Campaign Council, stated this while addressing a group of Imo women days ago.

Citing the numerous achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC), both at the State and Federal level, as evidence of good governance, the Imo First Lady appealed to the women to support the project of consolidation on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

Recall that during the campaign rally in Owerri by the APC Women for Tinubu / Shetima, Her Excellency spoke in unison with the wife of Asiwaju, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the women-inclusion policy of the Renewed Hope and therefore advised the women to exercise no fear at all.

Her Excellency’s campaign for a better Nigeria through the “Renewed Hope” project, has been extended to the rural areas through the various support groups of the party. This, she carried on with her usual philanthropic nature for the needy.

In one of her addresses, she said “umu nwanyi ibem, time has gone when we are stuck in the kitchen without contributing to the affairs of our great nation. Therefore, let’s come out en mass and support the ideals of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in repositioning our great nation, Nigeria.