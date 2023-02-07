Soludo takes delivery of security gadgets donated by Ifeanyi Ubah

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has taken delivery of security gadgets donated to the state government by the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah.

The items include 6000 streetlights with surveillance cameras, 1000 walkie talkies and trained personnel

Receiving the items at the FC Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium, Nnewi during the Anambra South Security Surveillance and Information Technology summit, Soludo described Senator Ubah as a true Anambra son and applaud him for the gesture.

He said: “We must ensure that the skilled security people adhere to the Anambra State Vigilante Law and Police Act.

“The Solution Security team, made up of the Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anarah, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AVM Ben Chiobi, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, will ensure that security agencies operate cooperatively in accordance with the existing security architecture.

“I must express my sincere gratitude to Sen. Ifeanyichukwu Ubah for coming up with this specific idea to secure Anambra South.

“The seven local governments in Anambra South, including Ogbaru, were under siege when I took over office. Because of the gun violence and homicides that were occurring at the time, we couldn’t conduct campaigns in these areas adequately.

“We made the decision to take on these crooks and retake our state.Everyone’s job is to protect lives and property. Men, women, and children all have a part to play.

“We reactivated the Anambra State Security Trust Fund law and requested donations from Ndị Anambra. Since we shall be developing Anambra State together, many people responded to our invitation by providing money, vehicles, technology, and other items. We have come today to honour one such big endeavors”.

Soludo said he would meet with representatives of the political parties in the state after the forthcoming general elections, urging them to put partisan politics aside since government belongs to everyone.

In his speech, Senator Ubah commended the governor for keeping to his promise.

“We want to inform all our adversaries who predicted that Anambra South will not prosper, that we will permanently sweep out all criminal elements in collaboration with the state government

“We have developed a project called “Secure Anambra South Project” to combat security issues. What we are seeing here is a deliberate alliance between the offices of the Anambra South Senatorial District and the government of the state.

“The trained personnel will protect the investments and ensure collaboration with other security agencies so that that investors coming to the state won’t be afraid.

“Our security will henceforth speak in every neighborhood with a single voice. We’ll set up communication and security devices to continue to protect our people.

“The installation of street lights is our initial phase, followed by the installation of surveillance cameras,” Ubah said.