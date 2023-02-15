Sokoto: How Youths Thuggery disrupts VOA Hausa gubernatorial debate

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Sokoto Gubernatorial Political debate organised by Voice of America Hausa service in collaboration with Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto was disrupted as a result of question on Youths Thuggery in the state.



The political debate according to organisers is aimed at given gubernatorial candidates level playing ground and opportunity to unveil their blue prints to the electorates and teeming people of the state ahead of 2023 general elections.



The program which started around 10:am today went on smoothly in the first, second, third and fourth round, with candidates catching glimpse of audience listening attaintively to their submissions.



Gubernatorial candidates that include Ahamed Aliyu Sokoto of APC, Saidu Umar Ubandoma of PDP , Senàtor Umaru Dahiru Tambuwal of NNPP’, Ibrahim Liman Sifawa of ADP, Aminu Umar of Labour party and Senator Abubakar Gada of SDP were all in attendance at pupoted debate.



A question thrown to All progressives candidate Ahamed Aliyu Sokoto by a PDP supporter on issue of Youths thuggery however disrupted the debate and brought it to a halt despite numerous appeals by other candidates for the debate to continue.

“Blows were exchanged between supporters of the two major parties APC and PDP and lots of mobile phones smashed to the ground”



Many participants level what happen at the occasion as a national disgrace as the program has been going on in the states of the north successfully without hitch.



The debate was similarly organised and successfully conducted in 2019 by BBC Hausa service at Umar Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic Auditorium Sokoto.



The issue of Youths Thuggery has been the born of contention between the two major political parties in the state APC and PDP with each accusing other of harbouring the disgruntled Youths and feeding them on hard drugs.



Most of the participants interviewed at the venue shortly after it was disrupted, accused supporters of the two major political parties APC and PDP of disruption of the event.