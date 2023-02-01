As we close in on the first 31 days of 2023, the crypto universe is slowly but surely picking itself up from the shivering events of November 2022 when the crash of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX caused all currencies to plummet, and investors may look to take on new challenges given the lessons taken from the infamous scam last year.

While several of the top-tier cryptocurrencies took big hits during this turbulent period, a crypto rookie who goes by the name of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) stepped up to the plate with a cute yet astonishing approach, leading investors to raise their eyebrows with a sense of excitement at something new.

Big Eyes Coin, The Hungry Eyed Cat-Meme Coin

Big Eyes Coin is a cat-themed meme coin that was introduced on the Ethereum network (ETH) with the idea of being “an irresistibly cute community-owned meme token” and passionate about protecting marine life.

Having made its entry into the crypto market in only August 2022, Big Eyes Coin is now in its 10th stage and has already raised over $20 million in presale with the numbers growing exponentially as we speak. Some would call this a rather remarkable achievement for a kid so new on the block.

In a bid to expand its community Big Eyes Coin is promoting the bonus code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 that runs through until 3rd February. The promo code offers an impressive 200% return on a purchase of a Big Eyes Coin.

Big Eyes Coin is hell-bent on paying its dues to the environment. The platform uses what is called a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus to process transactions which essentially reduces blockchain energy requirements by eliminating crypto mining, an expensive and environmentally impactful process used by some top-ranked cryptocurrencies.

All in all, with the concept Big Eyes Coin has adopted as a cat-friendly meme coin, many investors seem to have their eyes set on this project, with some even calling it the next generation of meme coins.

Dogecoin, A Comedic Masterpiece

Created as a joke based on the internet meme of the Shiba Inu dog breed, Dogecoin (DOGE) has evolved into one of the more sought-after meme cryptocurrencies in the market.

Considered a pet of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, the price of Dogecoin sees ups and downs whenever Musk sees ups and downs. For example, the DOGE price saw a spike from $0.08 to $0.09 on (30th) Monday when Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a crypto payment master plan.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin showed an upward movement of 6.17% in the past 24 hours with a $1.3 billion trading volume.

Fantom: The Phantom of Crypto

Fantom (FTM) is known as a highly scalable decentralised project and independent blockchain network that is popular with decentralised finance (DeFi) users, enterprise applications, and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) developers. FTM has grown to be as unique as its design, and its capabilities are to be further expanded.

As of the past week, Fantom has made a remarkable recovery with its price surging up by 18.7% to sit at $0.48 at the time of writing.

The surge comes as an aftermath of the Fantom Ecosystem Vault which was launched in early January. Go-Opera’s profiling and bottleneck identification, a brand new database dubbed Carmen, were some of the upgrades which were introduced to Fantom.

