Smart Meters, Kaduna Electric  poise to bridge metering gap in Nigeria 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Determined to connect as many customers as possible in 2023, Smart Meters Company Limited in collaboration with Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company launched the Mobile Meter Program (MAP) in Kaduna and appealed to the management of Kaduna Electric to support the company so as to to massively meter customers and bridge the metering gap in Nigeria .

Speaking during the MAP launch at the Millennium City in Kaduna;, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Alhaji Ibrahim Babagana said that despite the challenges with the fluctuations of foreign exchange, the company will import 4000 meters from China that are expected to arrive in March, 2023.

According to him, “our intent in 2023 is to bring 20,000 meters in 2023 and by the time the 4000 meters come in, we are going to make orders for the remaining 16,000 meters. We hope to sell all the meters through our collaboration with Kaduna Electric.”

“We want to enter into an agreement with our main customers, Kaduna Electric and work out creative means of attracting finance, so that we can deliver these meters to your customers. One of the ways of doing this is to come up with some form of vendor financing whereby customers can pay for the meters installmentally instead of paying up front especially with the current economic crisis many are facing.”

“There will not be any complaints in the company and it will also make the work of the staff of the company easier in terms of their activities,” he said

Babagana said the company is well equipped to provide Kaduna Electric with meters to satisfy its customer’s needss, adding “we strongly believe that before we are able to succeed in this venture, there has to be a formal relationship with Kaduna Electric because they are the route that will lead you to the customers.”

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kaduna Electric, Engr Yusuf Usman Yahaya who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mr. Ocholi.Ausa, said out of the 23 generation plants in the country only nine are producing 71% of the power supply being distributed in Nigeria. .

He said the customer base of the company is between 600, 000 to 700, 000 even with its franchise in four states including Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states , adding that out of the number, only 200, 000 customers are metered and emphasized the need for energy accountability in order to provide sustainable power in the country.

“Kaduna Electric as it stands today, even though we have a franchise area that covers about four states, our customer base is still not up to one million; it is somewhere around 600, 000 to 700, 000. The number of metered customers within our franchise is not even up 200, 000 even though we have a market gap of about 400, 000 customers that need to be metered.”

“The bulk of all this energy that is coming to Kaduna Electric accounts for about 75 percent of losses, and that is what we have been battling. Kaduna Electric is not alone in this problem, currently we have 11 Disco’s in the country, six are facing crisis not because they are not capable of managing their own investments; 55 percent of the Discos are on the red line and Kaduna Electric is not exempted.”

The MD was optimistic that with the partnership between the two companies, a lot will be achieved in terms of meter penetration and expanding market base.

One of the Directors of Smart Meters Company,company, Prof Zannah Alkali who presented the company’s vision and mission , said the meter sector is extremely crucial, very important and that was what informed then as investors to mobilize resources and established the company in Kaduna .

He said although there were many distribution companies and many customers, one of the largest and the most populous is within the region of Kaduna Electric because it has a very large area and very large number of people unmetered.

He said to achieve quality production, they invested in the best possible technology that is available today,and have the capacity to continously improve on the technology.

“For that reason our combined mission and vision is to be of service to the customer within the available technology and at the available cost,” he said .

He reiterated that due to the problem of financing and cash crunch, they must find an acceptable, comfortable and reliable means of purchasing a meter and at the same time paying for it within the reasonable time.

He said the Board encourages the company to make every staff a responsible and reliable Ambassador of the company.

The BDM of Smart Meters Company, Abdullahi Yusuf, made a presentation on the procedure, ways , means and channels through which customers would follow to obtain the meters.

Head of metering of Kaduna Electric also highlighted on effect of meter tempering and bypass on service delivery and penalties for such acts.

A Regional Manager with the Kaduna Electric,Abdurahman Zayyad admonished the people to avoid by passes when they install the meters,so as to have steady and reliable electricity for all.

Officials of the companies took time and responded to questions and other inquiries from customers on the activities and products of the companies.