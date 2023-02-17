Site owner, two bricklayers drown in well in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Three persons were reported dead after falling into a well at a construction site in Owode-Ede, in Osun state.

The victims include one Pastor Adeshina, the site owner, and two bricklayers working at the site located in Ede-North local government area of the state.

A resident of Ojoro community, where the incident happened, Taiwo Odewale, disclosed that an apprentice bricklayer around 9 am, was fetching water from the well when the bucket attached to rope detached into the well.

His word; “The youngboy went into the well with the intention to retrieve the bucket and did not emerge from it after about ten minutes.

“His master, also a bricklayer rushed into the 26-ringed well to rescue the boy and he also did not re-emerge from the well, hence, the owner of the site simply known as Pastor Shina also went in with a view to finding the workers.

“However, he also did not emerge from the well, hence, we raise alarm and alerted the fire service after apprehension among the community dwellers.”

It was gathered that some other people who tried to enter the well to rescue the victims were stopped from attempting it by a traditionalist who warned that anyone that entered the well will not come out alive untill after 2pm.

Odewale however added that fire fighter upon getting to the scene in the afternoon evacuated their bodies from the well.

Confirming the incident, Osun Fire Service spokesperson, Adekunle Ibrahim, said the agency was involved in the rescue operation.

He said, “We were involved in the rescue of the three people that fell inside well but they were brought out dead. We have evacuated their corpses.”