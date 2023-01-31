Nigeria Afro-fusion music singer, Akinlolu Akinkunmi Emmanuel Akorede, professionally known as Emque has registered his presence on the Nigeria music scene with his debut single which dropped on the 27 of January 2023.

The 20 year old D’Lor Music Limited signed Singer who spent most of his childhood days in Ajegunle with his parents, discovered his passion for music at the age of 12.

He started making music while he was in Jss 3, under the care of his mother who was aware of his passion for music. He was also in the church choir & he started learning how to make music, write songs and create melodies.

According to Emque who has just released his first single titled ‘Apology’, “This song was written due to the things I was passing through at that particular time.”

Emque loves the sound of all A’list artists and loves them equally. The singer is superstar excited about is new single.