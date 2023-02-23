Shun involvement in politics, Lalong tells monarchs

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, has urged traditional rulers to desist from involvement in politics, as Nigeria prepares for general elections.

The governor made the call at the official presentation of the staff of office to the Rekna of Bashar, Alh. Abdullahi Isa, on Thursday at Polo field, Government Secondary School Bashar, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau.



He urged traditional rulers to rather mobilise their people to participate in all electoral processes and ensure peace during elections.



Lalong, however, implored them to vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate in Saturday’s election.



“Vote Sen. Bola Tinubu as president and all APC candidates at all levels, to continue the good works started by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.



The governor tasked the 16th Rekna of Bashar to discharge his duties diligently and ensure inclusiveness.

“Carry your people along with fairness and justice. Work with the government to promote peace and development,” he said.



He congratulated the 2nd class traditional ruler on his new position and assured him of government’s support to enable him to succeed.



Lalong said that his administration was committed to strengthening the traditional institution in the state, hence the creation of 385 new districts and 36 new chiefdoms.



He urged chiefdoms who have vacant stools to ensure they filled them for proper coordination in order to enhance development in the area.



In his remarks, Dr Ado Buba, chairman of Wase LGA, thanked the governor for according honour and respect to traditional institutions in the state.



He said the action had led to the upgrade of many chiefdoms and the creation of new districts and villages.



Buba urged the installed traditional ruler to support government policies and programmes particularly in security and agriculture, while wishing him a successful reign.



Responding, the new Rekna thanked Lalong for his non interference in the selection process of leadership in the district.



He sought the prayer of the people to enable him to effectively discharge his duties.



Some of the dignitaries at the event included the Long Goemai of Gamai land , Miskoom Martin’s Shaldas, Emir of Wase , Alh. Muhammadu Sambo and the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Alh. Ahmed Idris.

