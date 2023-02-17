Showunmi saying I’m not campaigning for Atiku laughable — Adebutu

Adebutu

The Ladi Adebutu/Akinlade Campaign Organisation has described Segun Showunmi as an attention seeker over allegedly accusing Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, of not campaigning for the Party’s Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by Afolabi Orekoya, who is the campaign’s Director of Media where he also waved off Showunmi expecting a Supreme Court judgment against the candidacy of the Party as an exercise in futility.

It reads: “Ordinarily, these laughable and ludicrous claims of Mr. Showunmi do not deserve any reactions, except for the expediency of setting the records straight.

“The character of key players in the affairs and trajectory of Ogun PDP are well studied; whether previously or presently. Showunmi should not be taken seriously. His outbursts and innuendo remain self-style attack strategies. It is glaring he is on another preposterous attention-seeking mission.

“We challenge Mr. Showunmi to show us his followers. The Peoples Democratic Party, Ogun State Chapter is not crisis-ridden as he mischievously strives to project. The Party is intact and peaceful. We won’t allow a man beclouded by selfish motives to draw us back.

“If Mr. Showunmi has any problem with the PDP, let him as an educated person endeavor to resolve it with the Party leadership in an appropriate and civil manner. We won’t allow him to drag us to retrogression! Enough is enough!

“Regardless of the self-defeatist shenanigans of Showunmi, our candidate, Hon. (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu will continue to lead the campaign for our Presidential Candidate, HE Atiku Abubakar and all other PDP candidates across the length and breadth of the State.

“Finally, it should also be reiterated that Showunmi is just displaying what can be regarded as “folly” by saying he is expecting a Supreme Court judgment against the candidacy of the Party. This same folly was exhibited when the appeal court ruled on this same matter that he went to the media claiming he won at the appeal and was confirmed as the party’s candidate. But now, the truth has prevailed and the question Showunmi should answer is: why did he approach the Supreme Court on the same matter if truly he won at the Appeal Court as he claimed?

“It should be well stated that truly Showunmi was a gubernatorial aspirant because he obtained the nomination form and was screened but he did not participate in the party’s primaries; he was absent at the approved venue for the primary election.

“By this, according to the Electoral Act 2022, Showunmi has no locus to challenge the primary that produced Hon. Adebutu. In addition, the Executive members of the party which he filed the suit against were not involved in the primary election processes. Therefore, he has no case against Hon. Adebutu as he keeps lying to the public.

“We appeal to the knowledgeable and discerning good people of Ogun State to remain focused and not be distracted with the folly but rather focus on how to vote out the ruling APC on 25th February and 11th March 2023.”