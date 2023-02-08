Tems Grammy win exemplifies brilliance of Nigerian youth – Peter Obi

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has congratulated Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems for emerging as the first Nigerian singer to win Grammy Award.

Tems won the Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Award held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the United States on Sunday.

Celebrating the sensational music artiste, Obi said the award showed the model of creativity and brilliance that Nigerian youths possess.

Obi made the congratulatory message via Twitter on Wednesday, while saying the Nigerian spirit keeps being victorious.

The former Anambra state governor also said that Tems’ victory at the Grammys portrayed the resilient spirit of the millions of Nigerian youths.